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Prime Video’s New Muhammad Ali Series Draws Widespread Critical Acclaim
By FIGHT SPORTS,4 days ago
Prime Video’s new scripted Muhammad Ali series, The Greatest, has debuted to widespread critical acclaim, earning a 91% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The eight-episode drama, which started streaming on November 4, follows Ali’s rise from winning Olympic gold as Cassius Clay in Rome in 1960 to defeating Sonny Liston for the world heavyweight championship in 1964.