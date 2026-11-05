undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Seven questions with President Mary Beth Cooper
By Sophia Tozzi,8 days ago
Student: How would you describe the role of the provost? How important is it to the institution? What is their job like?. President Cooper: It’s very important, and their job is complex in the sense that they’re responsible for the academic offerings and students come here to get a degree, right? They sometimes come here to play a sport and to get a degree. Maybe they want a residential experience, but at the end of the day, they come here to get an educational experience and he’s responsible for making sure that’s relevant, and that what we’re offering is that we’ve got quality faculty, and that they are doing, and it’s an interesting time, especially with AI. So, part of my conversation with him is, “How does our AI impact the student experience? What does that mean for students in writing classes? What does that mean for students in health sciences?” For ATs, for our athletic trainers. So, I think this is an interesting time to be a provost. Because you’re grappling with that, you probably understand that as a student.