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Predators vs Avalanche Same Game Parlay: MacKinnon, Makar and Necas Lead a Colorado Ticket
By Earnest Horn,2 days ago
The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena tonight at 9:30 PM ET, and the numbers lean hard toward the home side. Colorado is a -200 favorite on the moneyline with the total at 6.5, and the Avs lead the NHL at 4.13 goals per game while ranking third in shots at 30.5. Nashville sits 23rd in shots allowed at 28.9 per game.