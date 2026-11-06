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With New Control of State Legislatures, Democrats Have Decisions to Make
By Jared Brey,8 days ago
Texas state Rep. Gene Wu, the Democratic minority leader in the state House, knows what it’s like to legislate under Republican control. He’s done it for his entire political career in the state capital, which started in 2012. At first, it was mostly what Wu expected. Democrats couldn’t set the agenda or get many major bills through, but they ran some committees, negotiated legislation and went out for dinner with their Republican colleagues.