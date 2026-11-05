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'You Can't Say No to Moms': How EcoMadres Is Teaching Latino Families to Fight for Clean Air
By Angely Mercado,5 days ago
Liz Huarto has a line she uses on city councils, utility commissions and anyone else who would rather not hear from her: you can't say no to moms and/or Latina environments!. She means it as strategy, not sentiment. Huarto is a Connecticut mother of four, ages 10 to 17, and the director of EcoMadres, a network of Latina moms across the U.S. who teach Latino families how pollution, heat and rising energy bills land on their kitchen tables, and then show them where to go to push back. In a year of federal rollbacks and data center fights, that work has become very practical.