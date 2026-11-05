undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shield AI to acquire radar maker Echodyne to bust drones
By Zita Fletcher,7 days ago
Shield AI agreed to acquire Echodyne in a $5.3 billion transaction announced Thursday — a major financial transaction that expands the prime defense contractors’ drone-warfare capabilities. Echodyne produces next-generation, solid-state radar systems patented as Metamaterials Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) technology. Its highly advanced systems are flexible and can...