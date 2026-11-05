undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Land use deal brings Sand City one step closer to construction of multi-use trail.
By Chrissa Olson,8 days ago
The completion of the multi-use bike trail through Sand City is one major step closer to completion with a new land use agreement. Sand City has long struggled to build the path connecting the trail along the coast of Monterey to Seaside because the proposed project crosses into land belonging to different entities. In particular, the Transportation Agency for Monterey County owns the 100-foot-long stretch of an inactive railroad between Contra Costa Street and La Playa Avenue.