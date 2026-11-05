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Cowboys' Dee Winters: Practices in full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Winters (calf) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Winters was limited Wednesday. However, after logging a full session Thursday, all signs are pointing toward his availability for the Week 9 meeting with the Colts. The 2023 No. 216 overall pick has appeared in six games in his first season in Dallas, amassing 35 total tackles (23 solo) and one interception.