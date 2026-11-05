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Olympian High School to host CIF girls flag football championship games on Saturday, Nov. 7
By Phillip Brents,7 days ago
The Star-News offers audio versions of articles using Instaread. Some words may be mispronounced. The San Diego Section’s girls flag football championship finals are coming south his year. All five divisional finals will be hosted Saturday, Nov. 7, at Olympian High School. Despite the favorable location for local flag...