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Sycamores prepare for home stretch
By Corbin Bush I Reporter,2 days ago
As the season winds down to a close, with only three games left for the Trees, the Missouri Valley Football Conference, or MVFC, standings look troublesome for Indiana State. Without a single win since conference play began, the Sycamores stand second-to-last in the MVFC rankings because of a slight overall record edge against Murray State. Pursuing a more reputable record, the Blue and White begin a two-game home stretch this Saturday at 6 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.