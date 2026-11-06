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These are the races in the House and Senate that haven't been called yet
By NPR,8 days ago
Democrats are poised to have a strong majority in the upcoming Congress. The final numbers are still being determined and several races are still outstanding. A few in California are being contested by two candidates in the same party. So it's clear which party will hold the seat, even if it's not clear who will win. Others are too close to call or there aren't enough ballots counted to know which candidate will prevail. In many places in the country, it takes a while to count votes. That's normal and expected.