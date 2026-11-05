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What Gets Read Past Page Ten
By Claude Si,5 days ago
A manuscript is rarely rejected on page 200. By then the decision has usually been made, and the reviewer or editor is only checking it. This is not describing any one press. I write books, and I edit other people’s manuscripts, and the same thing happens in both. Within the first ten pages, a reader has formed a view. It is not a final view, but it affects it. The remaining pages will either confirm it or fight it, and confirming is easier when an editor already has a reaction in mind.