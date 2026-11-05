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Illinois State men’s basketball looks to bounce back against Central State
By Artist,7 days ago
Illinois State men’s basketball returns to CEFCU Arena Thursday night looking to pick up its first win of the 2026-27 season against Central State University. After opening the season with a 90-85 overtime loss to Saint Mary’s on Nov. 2, the Redbirds will look to get back on track in their home opener. With a veteran group returning under head coach Ryan Pedon, ISU will aim to build early momentum as it continues its nonconference schedule.