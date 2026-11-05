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Michael Dougherty Teases a Shared Universe Between TRICK ’R TREAT and KRAMPUS and There's Already an Easter Egg
By Joey Paur,7 days ago
What if Sam from Trick ’r Treat and the terrifying Christmas demon from Krampus existed in the same universe? That's a crossover I've always thought would be awesome, and it turns out writer and director Michael Dougherty has already slipped a little connection between the two movies into one of his films.