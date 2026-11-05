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The Menu Has NO PRICES at Jon Bon Jovi’s Restaurant in Red Bank, New Jersey
By Ma'am,8 days ago
Lunch: 11:30am – 1:30pm Friday Dinner: 5pm – 7pm Wednesday – Saturday Brunch: 11:30am – 1:30pm Sunday Monday & Tuesday: Closed. Every restaurant menu answers two questions: what to eat, and what it costs. JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, New Jersey answers only the first. The menu here has no prices at all, by design. Guests who can pay leave a suggested donation and cover a stranger’s dinner too. Guests who can’t pay give an hour of their time instead.
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