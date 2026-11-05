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Vibrant Performance’s Catch Can Upgrade Is Good For 2,000 Horsepower
By Greg Acosta,7 days ago
SEMA is usually known for the flashy new parts that blink and shine. However, sometimes we run across a new product that is coming to market to simply provide a solution to an issue. That’s exactly the case when we walked into Vibrant Performance’s booth. While a catch can upgrade might not seem all that important, for someone making huge horsepower who has outgrown their existing catch can setup, this new can is just what the doctor ordered.