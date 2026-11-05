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Surfer recounts moments before man was swept off Black Rocks
7 days ago
The search for a missing man who was swept off Black Rocks into Lake Superior is currently on hold due to violent wave conditions. In this video, a local surfer recounts seeing the missing man earlier in the day taking photos dangerously close to the water's edge. First responders and the U.S. Coast Guard even asked local surfers in the water to help keep an eye out for the man after he was pulled south out of the cove. Marquette Police responded to Presque Isle Park just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The entire park remains closed to the public until further notice. First responders say a water rescue will be initiated as soon as lake conditions safely allow.