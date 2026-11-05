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Gem of a Festival Found in the School of Music
By Megan Johnson,2 days ago
The Contemporary Music Festival celebrated its 60years anniversary on Oct. 28, but that is not the most interesting thing about the festival. Music students at Indiana State University have been attending this required festival for decades. The Contemporary Music Festival is a handful of days, students are given time off their music classes to attend, and jam packed with concerts and educational sessions. A composer is invited to campus, oftentimes alongside an orchestra or other performers.