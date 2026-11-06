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Michigan Farmers Face Tight Harvest Windows as Cold Air and Lake-Effect Moisture Threaten Progress
By C.J. Miller,8 days ago
A surge in field activity gave Great Lakes producers a vital run of dry weather to roll combines and lifting equipment at full tilt, helping Michigan row-crop and sugarbeet growers trim the gap on historical harvest schedules. However, upcoming shifts in the weather pattern mean growers must make every dry hour count.
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