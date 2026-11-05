undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
County Board demands review after Crowley administration hid $4.6 million budget error until after election
By A.J. Bayatpour,8 days ago
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors reluctantly adopted a $1.5 billion budget for 2027 at its meeting Thursday. A $4.6 million budget error hung over the meeting, and County Executive David Crowley's administration did not disclose that mistake until Wednesday -- one day after Crowley was voted in as Wisconsin's next governor.