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Steubenville named to benefit from federal Opportunity Zone 2.0 investment list
By Erin Ferragonio,8 days ago
A new federal designation is expected to spur investment and development in Steubenville, with city leaders saying it could accelerate projects already in the pipeline. On Thursday, the government released its Opportunity Zone 2.0 list, and Steubenville was named among the cities set to benefit. Mayor Ralph Petrella said the effort had been in the works for years, saying it is something “we’ve been working on since before I was mayor.”