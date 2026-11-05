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Oregon City man pleads not guilty to strangulation charge in kidnapping case of Canby 10-year-old girl
7 days ago
New details are emerging about the horrific attack on two young sisters inside their Canby apartment last week and the man accused of carrying it out. On Thursday, 36-year-old Vince Chavez appeared in court for the first time in person, pleading not guilty to a new strangulation charge against the 10-year-old girl. He currently faces 11 felony charges, as well as a federal kidnapping charge, which will proceed after the Clackamas County case.
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