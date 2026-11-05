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October crypto-tracker hack: Access cracked, law enforcement tokens packed
By Connor Jones,5 days ago
Blockchain analysis outfit Chainalysis has confirmed that when attackers broke into its systems in October, they managed to grab usernames, password hashes, and live tokens. In an update written late Wednesday evening, the company, a leader in blockchain analysis which has some very high-profile global customers and partners, confirmed the impact of the attack for the first time.