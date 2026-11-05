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With a smokejumper headed to Congress, wildland firefighters will have one of their own in halls of power
By Boise State Public Radio News,8 days ago
On Thursday morning, the Associated Press called the race for Montana’s 1st District in favor of Sam Forstag, a Democrat, union leader and federal smokejumper. He edged out conservative talk radio host Aaron Flint, who congratulated his opponent Tuesday night before the AP called the race. Forstag’s win was...
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