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Kansas City Chiefs Star Rashee Rice Files for Bankruptcy, Claims $3.4M in Debt
By TMZ Staff,8 days ago
Rashee Rice has another major headache off the football field ... the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has filed for bankruptcy, claiming he's more than $3.45 million in debt. According to court records cited by ESPN, Rice filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy Wednesday in Texas ... claiming he has just $677,000 in assets against his mountain of debt.