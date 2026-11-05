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Island Boys' Flyysoulja Says He Didn't Overdose, Suffered Drug-Induced Psychosis
By TMZ Staff,7 days ago
Flyysoulja from the Island Boys is setting the record straight about his recent hospitalization ... telling TMZ he didn't actually suffer a drug overdose, but instead experienced drug-induced psychosis. Flyysoulja tells TMZ ... doctors clarified his diagnosis after his hospitalization, explaining he suffered a psychotic episode brought on by drug...