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Your Peekskill Weekender for Nov. 6-8
4 days ago
Natalie joins the Herald with over a decade of synthesizing design and communications platform strategies for higher ed, corporate, and government clients, and a several decades-long love affair with telling our shared stories through photojournalism. A Finger Lakes native, she has called Peekskill home since 2017 and spends her time wrangling two small children while renovating a 1906 Victorian.