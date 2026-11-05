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Kids can catch free science demos at annual NCAR event Saturday
By Dana Cadeydcadey@prairiemountainmedia.com,8 days ago
Families can see science in action this weekend during the free Super Science Saturday celebration in Boulder. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the National Center for Atmospheric Research’s Mesa Laboratory will host hands-on activities and science demonstrations, such as the event’s staple “ping pong ball explosion” experiment, geared toward kids ages 4 to 12. The event is organized by the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research’s Center for Science Education.
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