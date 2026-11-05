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Holmes County students recognized through service challenge
By AMBER PATINO,4 days ago
Twenty-two students from Holmes County High School, Bethlehem High School, and Ponce de Leon High School recently received $500 awards through the Florida Lottery Student Service Challenge. The Holmes County School District and Holmes County Education Foundation were among 20 districts statewide selected to participate in the program, which encourages...