undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree cut down in Chenango County headed to New York City
By WRVO,7 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was cut down on Thursday and will be trucked to New York City to usher in the holiday season. The 76-foot Norway spruce is expected to arrive Saturday following its journey from a yard in West Edmeston, New York in Chenango County. The conifer is approximately 75 years old and measures 50 feet in diameter.