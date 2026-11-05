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CSKT Forestry Celebrates North Greenhouse Expansion
By Sierra Umphrey Forestry Department,8 days ago
On Wednesday, October 29, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) Forestry Department celebrated the opening of the North Greenhouse expansion. The expansion highlights an important step in the Tribes' ongoing work to restore forests, protect native plants, and care for the land. The expansion will triple plant production at...
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