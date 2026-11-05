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Dolly Parton's Manager Voluntarily Dismisses Lawsuit Against Her Nephew
By TMZ Staff,7 days ago
3:34 PM PT -- Bryan Seaver's attorney, Dominic J. Leonardo, tells TMZ ... "Mr. Seaver cares deeply about his Aunt Dolly, her music, her family, and the incredible legacy she left behind. He has made a career out of protecting his aunt while she was alive and remains committed to Dolly and his entire family. Mr. Seaver is grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the entire family can continue to grieve peacefully and ensure that the bright light of Dolly's legacy remains entirely untouched."