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REAL ESTATE
4 days ago
Colliers South Carolina has announced the following recently completed commercial real estate transactions within the Columbia region in Q3 of 2026:. Chuck Salley, SIOR; Thomas Beard, SIOR; and John Peebles, SIOR represented Weston, Inc. in the disposition of a 317,865-square-foot, fully leased industrial building at 227 Browntown Way in Bishopville to Blue Owl for $28,171,955. The team also represented Weston, Inc. in the lease of 67,410 square feet of industrial space at 31 Plowden Mill Road in Sumter to Farm & Home Supply; and represented Weston, Inc. in the lease of 44,465 square feet of industrial space at 3130 Bluff Road in Columbia to Wellplast.