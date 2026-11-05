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Commercial Real Estate Outlook Remains Intact After Midterm Elections
By Allwork.Space News Team,6 days ago
The 2026 midterm elections are unlikely to derail the U.S. commercial real estate market, with Cushman & Wakefield expecting economic growth and improving property fundamentals to outweigh any impact from a divided Congress. Democrats won control of both chambers, setting up a divided government in January 2027. However, the election...