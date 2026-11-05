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McArthur Park fencing
By Hanna Kang,7 days ago
Construction of the green metal fence around MacArthur Park will begin Monday, Nov. 16, with work scheduled to continue through fall 2027. The city announced the start date on Thursday, saying crews will install an 8-foot fence around the park’s perimeter. Nearby residents and businesses can expect some noise, dust and vibration during construction, although the city said mitigation measures will be in place.