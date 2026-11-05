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Keeping the skies safe
By Rowan Shea,4 days ago
It’s Ify Obidegwu’s second year starting in the backfield for the Oregon Ducks. In 2026, the junior has become the star the Ducks needed to control the air attack. After sharing the space last season with Dillon Thieneman and Brandon Finney Jr., fresh out of high school, Obidegwu has now grown into and filled out his spot in the backfield. He, Finney and Na’eem Offord have been a bright spot on this Oregon squad.