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Kutak Rock, Morgan Stanley, and Raymond James Join Housing Conference as Sponsors
By Krista Malaney,2 days ago
The 2026 Vermont Statewide Housing Conference is November 18th in South Burlington bringing hundreds of Vermonters from across the state together to learn and strategize about affordable housing in Vermont. VHFA is thankful to have its legal and finance partners Kutak Rock, Morgan Stanley and Raymond James as Platinum Level sponsors.