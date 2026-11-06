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GoFundMe campaign ongoing to assist Emporian injured in vehicle vs pedestrian accident in late October
By Tagan Trahoon,8 days ago
A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the Emporia woman injured in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident that occurred in downtown Emporia last month. The campaign, titled Bucks for Bex, is to assist with medical bills and costs for Becky Mishler, a popular member of the Mulready’s pub bartending staff and former owner of the Vault Meats and Cheeses, who was injured in the accident at 8th and Merchant on October 19th.
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