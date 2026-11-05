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QB state of mind
By Colin Ernst,4 days ago
Out of all twenty-two offensive and defensive positions that are on the field at once in the game of football, one stands alone as the most important. The single person who touches the ball nearly every play, no matter the call, acts as the orchestrator of the offensive symphony, takes the most praise in a victory and the most tomatoes in defeat, and is the face that people look to in order to define the team’s culture.