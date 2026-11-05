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What Shakespeare knew about us all along
By Madeline Adamo,6 days ago
There’s a certain duality to admiring Shakespeare onstage while bristling (maybe) at the memory of studying his plays in high school in the classroom. For many, the latter conjures images of dense textbooks, indecipherable Elizabethan English and the dreaded iambic pentameter. If you were lucky, a teacher wheeled out a large TV cart at the end of the unit and put on Kenneth Branagh’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” and maybe something clicked.