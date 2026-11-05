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St. Cloud Opens Fire HQ in Old Charter School, Saving Millions Over New Build
By Miguel Rodriguez,6 days ago
St. Cloud Fire Rescue has opened a new headquarters on Progress Lane, pulling fire department leadership, administration, EMS services and a logistics warehouse out of scattered buildings across the city and into a single renovated former charter school campus. The move also brings police communications personnel and other city departments into the same facility, according to the Osceola News Gazette.