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Inside Téléfilm Canada: Brand Identity by Caserne
By editorial design,7 days ago
Montreal studio Caserne builds Téléfilm Canada’s brand identity around a 30°–70° projector-beam grid, SN Skandia type, and die-cut print. Supporting Canadian and Indigenous cinema from early script development through theatrical distribution, Téléfilm Canada used its 2024–2027 strategic plan to rethink how a national cultural funder shows up in public. Montreal studio Caserne answered that brief with a modular brand identity built around the geometry of a cinema projector. Look at the wire-o bound 2026–2027 fiscal report first. A crimson front flap slices diagonally across the white Management Discussion and Analysis page, exposing body copy underneath while aligning cleanly with a stepped purple Highlights tab along the fore-edge. Three fixed angles govern every cut. On the system chart, Caserne locks the diagonal projection wedge to 30°, 45°, and 70° so internal teams and outside partners don’t have to eyeball slopes on new layouts.