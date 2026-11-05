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Cramer's lightning round: 'Xylem is not as good as Dupont'
By Alexa LoMonaco@in/alexa-lomonaco/,8 days ago
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. : "Here's a stock that is down $36, so you think it's a buy, right? Sells at 19 times earnings. It's all the way down to $185, but it was at $135 last year at this time, and that means to me that there's still some more downside. I hate to be that simplistic, but as much as I like that stock if I had to buy 100 shares, I would only buy 25 of it tomorrow, and then I'd wait."