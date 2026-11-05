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Recap: NK Wellness Panel Hears Vaping Prevention Update, Plans Student Council Visits
By Adriana Vossari,5 days ago
All North Kingstown seventh graders will take a new cannabis-focused prevention program this year, counselors said. The wellness committee plans to gather student ideas from school councils before its spring meetings. North Kingstown, R.I. — North Kingstown's school Health and Wellness Advisory Committee spent its Wednesday meeting hearing how middle...