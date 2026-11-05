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Hundreds of City Workers to Strike Next Week, Barring 11th-Hour Miracle
By Jeremiah Hayden,8 days ago
City services, including some emergency services, may be impacted next week after city leadership failed to reach an agreement on a labor contract with Portland city workers. Roughly 800 city workers represented by City of Portland Professional Workers Union (CPPW) are preparing to strike starting Monday, November 9, following 10 months of unsuccessful bargaining on a new contract. Formed in 2023, the union represents analysts and specialists, community-facing engagement for city programs, and other positions in all the city’s bureaus.
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