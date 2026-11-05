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Report finds nearly $18 billion in facility needs for NC public schools for 2027-2031
By Molly Steur,7 days ago
Every five years, state law requires that local boards of education submit their long-range plans for “meeting school facility needs” to the State Board of Education. The reports are then aggregated by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (DPI) into a statewide summary, which is submitted to the General Assembly to shape their decisions regarding fiscal allocations in the state budget to potentially meet these school needs.
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