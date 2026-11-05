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Is A Jeep Grand Cherokee L A Good Family Car: 3-Row Review
By Rifat Ahmed,7 days ago
For many families in the United States, the Jeep Grand cherokee L is a good three-row family SUV—but it is not the best fit for every household. It offers a quiet cabin, useful cargo space, strong towing ability, available four-wheel drive, and a comfortable ride. Its main weaknesses are a tight third row, higher running costs than some rivals, and a safety record that buyers should check by model year and VIN.