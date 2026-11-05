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KCAC ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT: TENA (LOEWEN) ROEHRICH, TABOR COLLEGE
3 days ago
KANSAS - The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) is proud to bring you the "KCAC Alumni Spotlight" series. Every two weeks, the conference will aim to highlight an alumnus of one of our KCAC full member institutions. We hope in this series to highlight successes that KCAC alumni had not only on the field, court, etc., but also in the classroom and now in their chosen professional field.