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Carter Eck living out silver and blue dream as he continues Eck family legacy at Nevada
By Shannon Kelly,8 days ago
Carter Eck’s earliest memories of Wolf Pack football were made in the weight room with his younger brother, Mason. "We'd sit in there with the plyo boxes and we would build forts in there," Carter said. "We'd take the PVC pipes and the bands you'd stretch with and sit there and shoot those at the guys that are lifting that would come in during the offseason."