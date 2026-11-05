undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“Dexter: Resurrection Season Two” Breaks Franchise Records Making it a Massive Hit
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,8 days ago
“Dexter: Resurrection“ Season 2 is already slaughtering streaming records. Undeniably, the twenty-year-old franchise has survived mixed times. Still, Jeff Lindsay’s vigilante captivates the world. Naturally, Michael C. Hall embodies Dexter Morgan perfectly. As a result, this bloody franchise only improves with age. This acclaimed spinoff also offers a wonderfully fresh perspective.